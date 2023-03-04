Who's Playing

Harvard @ Dartmouth

Current Records: Harvard 14-13; Dartmouth 9-18

What to Know

The Dartmouth Big Green will be returning home after a three-game road trip. The Big Green and the Harvard Crimson will face off in an Ivy battle at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Edward Leede Arena. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

Dartmouth came up short against the Pennsylvania Quakers this past Saturday, falling 89-79.

Harvard had lost two consecutive heartbreakers to the Princeton Tigers, and they left with a heavy heart again this past Saturday. It was close but no cigar for the Crimson as they fell 58-56 to Princeton. The game was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but Harvard had been the slight favorite coming in.

Dartmouth got away with a 60-59 win in the teams' previous meeting last month. Will they repeat their success, or does Harvard have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Edward Leede Arena -- Hanover, New Hampshire

Edward Leede Arena -- Hanover, New Hampshire Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Dartmouth have won two out of their last three games against Harvard.