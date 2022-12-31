Who's Playing

Dayton @ Davidson

Current Records: Dayton 9-5; Davidson 8-5

What to Know

The Dayton Flyers are 7-1 against the Davidson Wildcats since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. Dayton and Davidson will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 2 p.m. ET at Belk Arena. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The stars were brightly shining for the Flyers in a 69-57 win over the Duquesne Dukes on Wednesday. It was another big night for Dayton's forward DaRon Holmes II, who dropped a double-double on 22 points and 13 boards.

Meanwhile, Davidson wrapped up 2022 with a 57-43 victory over the Fordham Rams. Guard Desmond Watson (15 points), guard Reed Bailey (15 points), and forward Sam Mennenga (13 points) were the top scorers for Davidson.

Dayton is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.

The Flyers are now 9-5 while the Wildcats sit at 8-5. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Dayton is stumbling into the matchup with the 22nd fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11.1 on average. Davidson has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 45th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 11.8 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Where: Belk Arena -- Davidson, North Carolina

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $39.00

Odds

The Flyers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Flyers as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Dayton have won seven out of their last eight games against Davidson.