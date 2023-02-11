Who's Playing

Fordham @ Davidson

Current Records: Fordham 19-5; Davidson 11-12

What to Know

The Fordham Rams haven't won a game against the Davidson Wildcats since Jan. 11 of 2017, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. Fordham and Davidson will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 2:30 p.m. ET at Belk Arena. If the game is anything like their last meeting in last December, where the Wildcats won 57-43, we could be in for a big score.

The Rams beat the Massachusetts Minutemen 77-67 on Wednesday. Fordham's guard Darius Quisenberry was one of the most active players for the team, picking up 21 points.

Meanwhile, Davidson didn't have too much trouble with UMass on the road on Saturday as they won 93-78. Davidson can attribute much of their success to guard Connor Kochera, who shot 7-for-9 from downtown and finished with 29 points.

Their wins bumped Fordham to 19-5 and the Wildcats to 11-12. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Rams and Davidson clash.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET Where: Belk Arena -- Davidson, North Carolina

Belk Arena -- Davidson, North Carolina TV: USA Network

Odds

The Wildcats are a 5-point favorite against the Rams, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -108

Series History

Davidson have won 12 out of their last 14 games against Fordham.