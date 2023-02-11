Who's Playing
Fordham @ Davidson
Current Records: Fordham 19-5; Davidson 11-12
What to Know
The Fordham Rams haven't won a game against the Davidson Wildcats since Jan. 11 of 2017, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. Fordham and Davidson will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 2:30 p.m. ET at Belk Arena. If the game is anything like their last meeting in last December, where the Wildcats won 57-43, we could be in for a big score.
The Rams beat the Massachusetts Minutemen 77-67 on Wednesday. Fordham's guard Darius Quisenberry was one of the most active players for the team, picking up 21 points.
Meanwhile, Davidson didn't have too much trouble with UMass on the road on Saturday as they won 93-78. Davidson can attribute much of their success to guard Connor Kochera, who shot 7-for-9 from downtown and finished with 29 points.
Their wins bumped Fordham to 19-5 and the Wildcats to 11-12. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Rams and Davidson clash.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Belk Arena -- Davidson, North Carolina
- TV: USA Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $35.00
Odds
The Wildcats are a 5-point favorite against the Rams, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 4.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -108
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Davidson have won 12 out of their last 14 games against Fordham.
- Dec 28, 2022 - Davidson 57 vs. Fordham 43
- Mar 11, 2022 - Davidson 74 vs. Fordham 56
- Feb 26, 2022 - Davidson 66 vs. Fordham 45
- Jan 22, 2022 - Davidson 69 vs. Fordham 66
- Jan 20, 2021 - Davidson 73 vs. Fordham 58
- Feb 11, 2020 - Davidson 79 vs. Fordham 49
- Jan 19, 2020 - Davidson 74 vs. Fordham 62
- Mar 02, 2019 - Davidson 77 vs. Fordham 52
- Feb 12, 2019 - Davidson 79 vs. Fordham 69
- Feb 21, 2018 - Davidson 76 vs. Fordham 52
- Jan 14, 2018 - Davidson 75 vs. Fordham 45
- Jan 28, 2017 - Davidson 84 vs. Fordham 66
- Jan 11, 2017 - Fordham 60 vs. Davidson 54
- Feb 27, 2016 - Fordham 91 vs. Davidson 82