Who's Playing

Saint Joseph's @ Davidson

Current Records: Saint Joseph's 13-13; Davidson 11-14

What to Know

The Saint Joseph's Hawks are 2-9 against the Davidson Wildcats since February of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. The Hawks and Davidson will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 12:30 p.m. ET at Belk Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

Saint Joseph's received a tough blow on Wednesday as they fell 76-62 to the Duquesne Dukes. Saint Joseph's' loss came about despite a quality game from guard Lynn Greer III, who had 22 points.

Meanwhile, the Wildcats lost to the Saint Louis Billikens on the road by a decisive 78-65 margin. Davidson got double-digit scores from four players: forward Sam Mennenga (17), guard Desmond Watson (13), forward David Skogman (12), and guard Grant Huffman (10).

Saint Joseph's is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights Dec. 3 easily too and instead slipped up with a 97-80. In other words, don't count Davidson out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET Where: Belk Arena -- Davidson, North Carolina

Belk Arena -- Davidson, North Carolina TV: USA Network

USA Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $49.00

Odds

The Wildcats are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Davidson have won nine out of their last 11 games against Saint Joseph's.