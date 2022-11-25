Who's Playing

San Francisco @ Davidson

Current Records: San Francisco 6-0; Davidson 5-1

What to Know

The San Francisco Dons will face off against the Davidson Wildcats on the road at 2 p.m. ET Friday at Belk Arena. San Francisco will be hoping to build upon the 65-60 win they picked up against the Wildcats when they previously played in November of last year.

The Dons can't say they have nothing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving week. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 67-63 win over the Wichita State Shockers on Tuesday. Forward Josh Kunen (15 points), guard Julian Rishwain (13 points), and guard Tyrell Roberts (13 points) were the top scorers for San Francisco. Kunen hadn't helped his team much against the Northern Iowa Panthers on Monday, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Meanwhile, the Wildcats didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Old Dominion Monarchs on Sunday, but they still walked away with a 66-61 victory. Davidson can attribute much of their success to forward Sam Mennenga, who had 23 points along with seven rebounds, and guard Foster Loyer, who posted a double-double on 22 points and ten boards.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Dons are expected to win a tight contest. Those who got lucky with them against the spread on Tuesday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

Their wins bumped San Francisco to 6-0 and Davidson to 5-1. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when San Francisco and the Wildcats clash.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 2 p.m. ET

Friday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Belk Arena -- Davidson, North Carolina

Belk Arena -- Davidson, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $8.08

Odds

The Dons are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Wildcats as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

San Francisco won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.