Who's Playing

George Mason Patriots @ Davidson Wildcats

Current Records: George Mason 15-8, Davidson 13-9

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 2:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 2:30 p.m. ET Where: Belk Arena -- Davidson, North Carolina

Belk Arena -- Davidson, North Carolina TV: USA Network

USA Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Atlantic 10 matchup on schedule as the George Mason Patriots and the Davidson Wildcats are set to tip at 2:30 p.m. ET on February 10th at Belk Arena. George Mason is no doubt hoping to put an end to a four-game streak of away losses.

The point spread may have favored George Mason on Wednesday, but the final result did not. They fell 85-79 to the Ramblers. George Mason got off to an early lead (up 12 with 4:40 left in the first quarter), but sadly they weren't able to maintain that momentum.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Keyshawn Hall, who scored 20 points along with eight rebounds. Baraka Okojie was another key contributor, scoring 15 points along with two steals.

Duquesne typically has all the answers at home, but on Wednesday Davidson proved too difficult a challenge. They came out on top against the Dukes by a score of 72-59.

Davidson's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Grant Huffman, who scored 18 points along with six rebounds and five assists. The team also got some help courtesy of Connor Kochera, who scored 19 points along with six rebounds.

The Patriots have not been sharp recently as the team's lost six of their last eight matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 15-8 record this season. As for the Wildcats, their victory bumped their record up to 13-9.

George Mason skirted past the Wildcats 67-65 in their previous matchup back in January of 2023. The rematch might be a little tougher for George Mason since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Davidson has won 6 out of their last 9 games against George Mason.