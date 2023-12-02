Who's Playing

Current Records: Wright State 3-4, Davidson 4-3

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET

Where: Belk Arena -- Davidson, North Carolina

What to Know

After two games on the road, Davidson is heading back home. They will take on the Wright State Raiders at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, the two teams will really light up the scoreboard.

On Wednesday, the Wildcats didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup against the 49ers, but they still walked away with a 85-81 win. The win was just what Davidson needed coming off of a 89-55 defeat in their prior game.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Davidson to victory, but perhaps none more so than David Skogman, who scored 30 points along with 7 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Bobby Durkin, who scored 18 points.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to post ten more assists than your opponent, a fact Wright State proved on Wednesday. They simply couldn't be stopped as they easily beat the Jaguars 103-74 at home. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Wright State.

The Wildcats now have a winning record of 4-3. As for the Raiders, they are on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four matches, which provided a nice bump to their 3-4 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Davidson have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 33.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Wright State struggles in that department as they've been even better at 35.9 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Davidson was able to grind out a solid win over Wright State when the teams last played back in November of 2022, winning 102-97. Will Davidson repeat their success, or does Wright State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Davidson won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.