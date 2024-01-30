Who's Playing

George Wash. Colonials @ Dayton Flyers

Current Records: George Wash. 14-6, Dayton 16-3

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, January 30, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: University of Dayton Arena -- Dayton, Ohio

TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Ticket Cost: $17.34

What to Know

George Wash. is 2-7 against Dayton since January of 2016 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Tuesday. Both teams will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at University of Dayton Arena. Both of these teams will be coming in off a loss in a game they were expected to win.

George Wash.'s recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. They took a 80-70 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Explorers. George Wash. found out winning isn't easy when you nail seven fewer threes than your opponent.

George Wash.'s loss came about despite a quality game from Darren Buchanan Jr., who dropped a double-double on 24 points and 12 rebounds. Those 12 rebounds set a new season-high mark for him. The team also got some help courtesy of James Bishop IV, who scored 17 points.

Meanwhile, after a string of ten wins, Dayton's good fortune finally ran out on Saturday. They fell 69-64 to the Spiders.

Javon Bennett put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 18 points.

The Colonials' defeat dropped their record down to 14-6. As for the Flyers, their loss ended a four-game streak of away wins and brought them to 16-3.

Tuesday's match is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: George Wash. have been dynamite from deep this season, having drained 37% of their threes per game. However, it's not like Dayton struggles in that department as they've nailed 39.2% of their threes per game this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

George Wash. is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last three times they've played.

Odds

Dayton is a big 12.5-point favorite against George Wash., according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Flyers slightly, as the game opened with the Flyers as a 14.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 146 points.

Series History

Dayton has won 7 out of their last 9 games against George Wash..