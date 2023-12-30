Who's Playing

Longwood Lancers @ Dayton Flyers

Current Records: Longwood 12-2, Dayton 9-2

How To Watch

What to Know

The Dayton Flyers will finish 2023 at home by hosting the Longwood Lancers at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at University of Dayton Arena. The pair have allowed few points on average, (Dayton: 59.8, Longwood: 61.6) so any points scored will be well earned.

Dayton scored the most points they've had all season to find success last Wednesday. They blew past the Golden Grizzlies 91-67. Winning may never get old, but Dayton sure is getting used to it with their third in a row.

Javon Bennett was the offensive standout of the match as he scored 19 points along with nine assists. Those nine assists set a new season-high mark for him. Koby Brea was another key contributor, scoring 17 points.

Meanwhile, after a string of 12 wins, Longwood's good fortune finally ran out last Wednesday. They took a 79-70 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Eagles. Longwood didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Even though they lost, Longwood were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as NC Central only pulled down four offensive rebounds.

The Flyers are on a roll lately: they've won six of their last seven matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 9-2 record this season. As for the Lancers, their loss ended a four-game streak of away wins and brought them to 12-2.

Saturday's matchup is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Dayton just can't miss this season, having made 47.7% of their shots per game. However, it's not like Longwood struggles in that department as they've made 47.1% of their shots per game this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Looking ahead, Dayton is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 12 points. This contest will be their fourth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 2-1 against the spread).

Odds

Dayton is a big 12-point favorite against Longwood, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Flyers as a 12.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 135.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.