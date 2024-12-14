Who's Playing

Marquette Golden Eagles @ Dayton Flyers

Current Records: Marquette 9-1, Dayton 8-2

When: Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: University of Dayton Arena -- Dayton, Ohio

University of Dayton Arena -- Dayton, Ohio TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Dayton Flyers' homestand will continue as they prepare to take on the Marquette Golden Eagles at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at University of Dayton Arena. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the two teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Dayton is headed into the matchup following a big win against Lehigh on Saturday, something the oddsmakers some coming from a mile away. Dayton blew past Lehigh 86-62. The Flyers have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won four contests by 21 points or more this season.

Dayton's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Malachi Smith, who almost dropped a double-double on 17 points and nine assists. The dominant performance also gave Smith a new career-high in threes (three). Nate Santos was another key player, as he made all 6 shots he took from beyond the arc racking up 24 points.

Even though they won, Dayton struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only one offensive rebound. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, Marquette earned an 88-74 victory over Wisconsin on Saturday.

Kam Jones had an outrageously good game as he went 12 for 21 en route to 32 points plus six assists and four steals. With that strong performance, he is now averaging an impressive 20.3 points per game. The team also got some help courtesy of Chase Ross, who earned 12 points along with eight rebounds and two steals.

Dayton pushed their record up to 8-2 with the win, which was their 19th straight at home dating back to last season. As for Marquette, their victory bumped their record up to 9-1.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Dayton hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 80.7 points per game. However, it's not like Marquette struggles in that department as they've been averaging 83.4. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.