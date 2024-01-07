Who's Playing

Massachusetts Minutemen @ Dayton Flyers

Current Records: Massachusetts 10-3, Dayton 11-2

How To Watch

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: University of Dayton Arena -- Dayton, Ohio

University of Dayton Arena -- Dayton, Ohio TV: ESPN2

What to Know

Massachusetts has enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they'll head out on the road. The Massachusetts Minutemen and the Dayton Flyers will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at University of Dayton Arena. Massachusetts pulled off an upset win in their last outing, and are hoping to pull that off once more against the 8.5-point favorite Flyers.

Massachusetts has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won six contests by 19 points or more this season. Everything went their way against the Dukes on Wednesday as the Minutemen made off with a 80-61 win. Winning is a bit easier when your shooting is a whole 16.7% better than the opposition, as Massachusetts' was.

Massachusetts got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Jaylen Curry out in front who scored 15 points. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Curry has scored all season. Matt Cross was another key contributor, scoring 15 points along with eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, Dayton came tearing into Wednesday's matchup with four straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 14.8 points) and they left with even more momentum. They rang in the new year with a 72-59 win over the Wildcats.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Dayton to victory, but perhaps none more so than Nate Santos, who scored 16 points along with seven rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of DaRon Holmes II, who scored 18 points.

The Minutemen pushed their record up to 10-3 with that win, which was their fifth straight at home. As for the Flyers, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won eight of their last nine matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 11-2 record this season.

Sunday's contest is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Massachusetts just can't miss this season, having made 47.5% of their shots per game. However, it's not like Dayton struggles in that department as they've made 48.3% of their shots per game this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Dayton and Massachusetts pleased both fans and bettors in their last matchups by winning and covering the spread. Looking forward, Dayton is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 8.5 points. This will be Massachusetts' first time playing as the underdogs on the road this season.

Odds

Dayton is a big 8.5-point favorite against Massachusetts, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Flyers as a 9.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 148.5 points.

Series History

Dayton has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Massachusetts.