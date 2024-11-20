Who's Playing

N. Mex. State Aggies @ Dayton Flyers

Current Records: N. Mex. State 3-0, Dayton 4-0

How To Watch

What to Know

The Dayton Flyers' homestand will continue as they prepare to take on the N. Mex. State Aggies at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at University of Dayton Arena. The Flyers are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 77.8 points per game this season.

Last Saturday, everything went Dayton's way against Capital as Dayton made off with a 76-55 victory.

Meanwhile, N. Mex. State had already won two in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 24 points) and they went ahead and made it three on Thursday. They slipped by the Islanders 83-82. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

N. Mex. State's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Dionte Bostick, who earned 13 points. Bostick had some trouble finding his footing against Utah Tech last Saturday, so this was a step in the right direction.

N. Mex. State smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in five consecutive games dating back to last season.

Dayton pushed their record up to 4-0 with the victory, which was their 16th straight at home dating back to last season. As for N. Mex. State, their win bumped their record up to 3-0.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Dayton hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77.8 points per game. However, it's not like N. Mex. State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 83.7. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

As for their next game, Dayton is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 14.5 points. This contest will be their fifth straight at home (so far over this stretch they are 2-1 against the spread).

Odds

Dayton is a big 14.5-point favorite against N. Mex. State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Flyers as a 13.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 142 points.

