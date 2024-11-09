Who's Playing

Northwestern Wildcats @ Dayton Flyers

Current Records: Northwestern 1-0, Dayton 1-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 9, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 9, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: University of Dayton Arena -- Dayton, Ohio

University of Dayton Arena -- Dayton, Ohio TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Northwestern Wildcats will face off against the Dayton Flyers at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at University of Dayton Arena. The two teams are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games.

Northwestern is headed out to face Dayton after opening their season at home and giving their fans just what they were looking for. Northwestern simply couldn't be stopped on Monday as they easily beat Lehigh 90-46. With the Wildcats ahead 51-15 at the half, the game was all but over already.

Nick Martinelli was the offensive standout of the match as he dropped a double-double on 26 points and ten rebounds. What's more, he also posted a 75% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in January. Jalen Leach was another key player, scoring 12 points along with six assists and five rebounds.

Northwestern was working as a unit and finished the game with 22 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Lehigh only posted eight.

Meanwhile, Dayton was the big favorite in their most recent contest, and for good reason. They steamrolled past St. Francis 87-57 on Monday. For those keeping track at home, that's the biggest win the Flyers have posted since January 20th.

Dayton's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Zed Key, who earned 14 points plus six rebounds and three blocks. Another player making a difference was Enoch Cheeks, who dropped a double-double on 13 points and ten rebounds.

Northwestern beat Dayton 71-66 in their previous meeting back in November of 2023. The rematch might be a little tougher for Northwestern since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Northwestern has won both of the games they've played against Dayton in the last 8 years.