A win for Dayton would push their record over .500, and after one quarter of play they've put themselves in a good position to make it happen. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead St. Francis 40-28.

If Dayton keeps playing like this they'll be starting off their season with a 'W'. On the other hand, St. Francis will be starting their season off on the wrong foot unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

St. Francis Red Flash @ Dayton Flyers

Current Records: St. Francis 0-0, Dayton 0-0

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 4, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: University of Dayton Arena -- Dayton, Ohio

University of Dayton Arena -- Dayton, Ohio TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $1.00

What to Know

The St. Francis Red Flash will hit the road to start this year's campaign against the Dayton Flyers. Tip off is scheduled at 7:00 p.m. ET on Monday at University of Dayton Arena.

Looking back to last season, Dayton had a stellar season and finished 24-6. On the other hand, St. Francis finished 8-21.

Looking ahead, the game looks promising for Dayton, as the team is favored by a full 25.5 points. They finished last season with an even 14-14-1 record against the spread.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 25.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 136.5 points.

