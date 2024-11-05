Halftime Report
A win for Dayton would push their record over .500, and after one quarter of play they've put themselves in a good position to make it happen. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead St. Francis 40-28.
If Dayton keeps playing like this they'll be starting off their season with a 'W'. On the other hand, St. Francis will be starting their season off on the wrong foot unless they turn things around (and fast).
Who's Playing
St. Francis Red Flash @ Dayton Flyers
Current Records: St. Francis 0-0, Dayton 0-0
How To Watch
- When: Monday, November 4, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: University of Dayton Arena -- Dayton, Ohio
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $1.00
What to Know
The St. Francis Red Flash will hit the road to start this year's campaign against the Dayton Flyers. Tip off is scheduled at 7:00 p.m. ET on Monday at University of Dayton Arena.
Looking back to last season, Dayton had a stellar season and finished 24-6. On the other hand, St. Francis finished 8-21.
Looking ahead, the game looks promising for Dayton, as the team is favored by a full 25.5 points. They finished last season with an even 14-14-1 record against the spread.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 25.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is 136.5 points.
