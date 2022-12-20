Who's Playing

Alcorn State @ Dayton

Current Records: Alcorn State 3-8; Dayton 7-5

What to Know

The Dayton Flyers will be home for the holidays to greet the Alcorn State Braves at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday at University of Dayton Arena. The Flyers are out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.

While not quite a landslide, the contest between Dayton and the Wyoming Cowboys this past Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as Dayton wrapped it up with a 66-49 victory. Dayton's success was spearheaded by the efforts of forward Toumani Camara, who had 17 points along with nine boards, and forward DaRon Holmes II, who had 24 points.

Meanwhile, the matchup between Alcorn State and the Seattle Redhawks on Sunday was not a total blowout, but with Alcorn State falling 72-58 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one.

Dayton is the favorite in this one, with an expected 16-point margin of victory. They hadn't treated bettors all too well in the past (they are 4-8), but they might be worth taking a chance on now after beating the spread two games in a row.

The Flyers' win brought them up to 7-5 while the Braves' defeat pulled them down to 3-8. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Dayton have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 38%, which places them 20th in college basketball. Less enviably, Alcorn State has only been able to knock down 37.20% percent of their shots, which is the 360th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked against Alcorn State.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: University of Dayton Arena -- Dayton, Ohio

University of Dayton Arena -- Dayton, Ohio TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $4.00

Odds

The Flyers are a big 16-point favorite against the Braves, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 16-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.