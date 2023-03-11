Who's Playing

Fordham @ Dayton

Regular Season Records: Fordham 25-7; Dayton 21-11

What to Know

The Dayton Flyers and the Fordham Rams are set to clash at 3:30 p.m. ET March 11 at Barclays Center in the fourth round of the Atlantic 10 Conference Tourney. Bragging rights belong to the Flyers for now since they're up 7-1 across their past eight matchups.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Dayton beat the Saint Joseph's Hawks 60-54 on Thursday. Dayton can attribute much of their success to forward Toumani Camara, who posted a double-double on 18 boards and 17 points.

Meanwhile, Fordham earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing on Thursday. They walked away with a 69-61 win over the La Salle Explorers. Fordham can attribute much of their success to guard Darius Quisenberry, who had 22 points in addition to six rebounds, and forward Khalid Moore, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and 11 boards.

Dayton is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. Now might not be the best time to take the Flyers against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Dayton have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39%, which places them seventh in college basketball. Less enviably, the Rams have only been able to knock down 41.80% percent of their shots, which is the 37th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked against Fordham.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Odds

The Flyers are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Rams, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Flyers as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Dayton have won seven out of their last eight games against Fordham.