Who's Playing

Fordham @ Dayton

Regular Season Records: Fordham 25-7; Dayton 21-11

What to Know

The Dayton Flyers are 7-1 against the Fordham Rams since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Dayton and Fordham are set to clash at 3:30 p.m. ET March 11 at Barclays Center in the fourth round of the Atlantic 10 Conference Tourney.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Flyers beat the Saint Joseph's Hawks 60-54 on Thursday. Among those leading the charge for Dayton was forward Toumani Camara, who posted a double-double on 18 rebounds and 17 points.

Meanwhile, Fordham earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing on Thursday. They netted a 69-61 win over the La Salle Explorers. Fordham can attribute much of their success to guard Darius Quisenberry, who had 22 points in addition to six boards, and forward Khalid Moore, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and 11 rebounds.

A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Flyers have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39%, which places them seventh in college basketball. Less enviably, the Rams have only been able to knock down 41.80% percent of their shots, which is the 37th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Series History

Dayton have won seven out of their last eight games against Fordham.