Who's Playing

George Mason @ Dayton

Current Records: George Mason 16-12; Dayton 19-9

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Dayton Flyers are heading back home. The Flyers and the George Mason Patriots will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 6 p.m. ET Saturday at University of Dayton Arena. Dayton is out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

While not quite a landslide, the matchup between Dayton and the Massachusetts Minutemen on Wednesday was still a pretty decisive one as Dayton wrapped it up with a 72-54 win on the road. It was another big night for Dayton's forward DaRon Holmes II, who had 22 points along with seven rebounds and three blocks.

Meanwhile, GMU narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past the La Salle Explorers 70-66. The Patriots' forward Josh Oduro did his thing and had 25 points in addition to seven boards.

The Flyers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 11-point margin of victory. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

When the two teams previously met in January of last year, Dayton and GMU were neck-and-neck, but Dayton came up empty-handed after a 50-49 loss. Maybe Dayton will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: University of Dayton Arena -- Dayton, Ohio

University of Dayton Arena -- Dayton, Ohio TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $53.00

Odds

The Flyers are a big 11-point favorite against the Patriots, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Dayton have won five out of their last eight games against George Mason.