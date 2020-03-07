Watch Dayton vs. George Washington: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

George Washington @ Dayton

Current Records: George Washington 12-18; Dayton 28-2

What to Know

Get ready for an Atlantic 10 battle as the #3 Dayton Flyers and the George Washington Colonials will face off at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at University of Dayton Arena. Dayton is cruising in on a 19-game winning streak while George Washington is stumbling in off of four consecutive losses.

The Flyers made easy work of the Rhode Island Rams on Wednesday and carried off an 84-57 victory. Forward Obi Toppin and guard Trey Landers were among the main playmakers for Dayton as the former had 20 points and the latter posted a double-double on 14 points and 14 rebounds.

Meanwhile, George Washington lost to the Fordham Rams at home by a decisive 63-52 margin. George Washington didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the 7-point advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game. Forward Jamison Battle had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 35 minutes with.

The Flyers' win brought them up to 28-2 while the Colonials' loss pulled them down to 12-18. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Flyers come into the game boasting the 24th most blocked shots per game in college basketball at 3.5. But George Washington is even better: they rank 17th in college basketball when it comes to blocked shots per game, with 4.2 on average. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: University of Dayton Arena -- Dayton, Ohio

University of Dayton Arena -- Dayton, Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Dayton have won three out of their last four games against George Washington.