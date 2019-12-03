Watch Dayton vs. Houston Bap.: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Tuesday's NCAAB game

Who's Playing

No. 19 Dayton (home) vs. Houston Bap. (away)

Current Records: Dayton 5-1; Houston Bap. 0-5

What to Know

The Houston Bap. Huskies are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 100.2 points per matchup. They will take on the #19 Dayton Flyers on the road at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at University of Dayton Arena. Houston Bap. is still on the hunt for that elusive first W.

It looks like the Huskies got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They were dealt a punishing 112-73 loss at the hands of the Houston Cougars last week.

As for Dayton, it looks like the Flyers got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 23 turnovers, the Kansas Jayhawks took down Dayton 90-84. Dayton's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of F Obi Toppin, who had 18 points along with nine boards and three blocks, and F Ryan Mikesell, who had 19 points in addition to five boards.

Houston Bap. is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They have failed bettors in their past four games, so buyers beware.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Houston Bap. comes into the game boasting the fewest points allowed per game in the league at 100.2. But the Flyers enter the contest with 87 points per game on average, good for third best in college basketball. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: University of Dayton Arena -- Dayton, Ohio

University of Dayton Arena -- Dayton, Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Flyers are a big 27.5-point favorite against the Huskies.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 27.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 166

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.