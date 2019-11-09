Watch Dayton vs. Indiana State: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAB game
How to watch Dayton vs. Indiana State basketball game
Who's Playing
Dayton (home) vs. Indiana State (away)
Last Season Records: Dayton 21-11; Indiana State 15-16
What to Know
The Indiana State Sycamores and the Dayton Flyers are opening their 2019 seasons against one another at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at University of Dayton Arena. Indiana State struggled last season, ending up 15-16. Dayton ended up 21-11 last year and got to the first round of the NIT before being knocked out by the Colorado Buffaloes 78-73.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: University of Dayton Arena -- Dayton, Ohio
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
