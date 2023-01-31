Who's Playing

Loyola Chicago @ Dayton

Current Records: Loyola Chicago 7-13; Dayton 14-8

What to Know

The Loyola Chicago Ramblers' road trip will continue as they head to University of Dayton Arena at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday to face off against the Dayton Flyers. Dayton will be strutting in after a win while the Ramblers will be stumbling in from a loss.

The contest between Loyola Chicago and the Duquesne Dukes last week was not particularly close, with Loyola Chicago falling 72-58. A silver lining for Loyola Chicago was the play of forward Philip Alston, who shot 5-for-10 from downtown and finished with 25 points.

Meanwhile, the Richmond Spiders typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Dayton proved too difficult a challenge. The Flyers were the clear victors by an 86-60 margin over the Spiders. Dayton got double-digit scores from four players: guard Koby Brea (18), forward DaRon Holmes II (17), forward Toumani Camara (16), and forward Mustapha Amzil (10).

The Ramblers are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the squad is 1-7 ATS when expected to lose.

Loyola Chicago is now 7-13 while Dayton sits at 14-8. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Loyola Chicago is stumbling into the game with the 355th most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 16.3 on average. The Flyers have experienced some struggles of their own as they are 17th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 10.9 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: University of Dayton Arena -- Dayton, Ohio

University of Dayton Arena -- Dayton, Ohio TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Ticket Cost: $3.00

Odds

The Flyers are a big 15.5-point favorite against the Ramblers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Flyers as a 16-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.