Who's Playing

SMU @ No. 24 Dayton

What to Know

The #24 Dayton Flyers have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the SMU Mustangs at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 11 at University of Dayton Arena. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Everything went Dayton's way against the Lindenwood Lions on Monday as they made off with a 73-46 win. The Flyers were heavily favored coming into this matchup, and the results showcase why.

Meanwhile, SMU had enough points to win and then some against the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions on Monday, taking their contest 77-60.

The wins brought Dayton up to 0-0 and SMU to 1-0. A couple last-season stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Dayton enters the game with only 12.4 turnovers per game on average, good for 31st best in college basketball. Less enviably, the Mustangs are stumbling into the contest with the 27th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11.8 on average.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Where: University of Dayton Arena -- Dayton, Ohio

University of Dayton Arena -- Dayton, Ohio TV: ESPN Plus

Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

SMU have won both of the games they've played against Dayton in the last eight years.