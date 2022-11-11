Who's Playing
SMU @ No. 24 Dayton
What to Know
The #24 Dayton Flyers have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the SMU Mustangs at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 11 at University of Dayton Arena. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
Everything went Dayton's way against the Lindenwood Lions on Monday as they made off with a 73-46 win. The Flyers were heavily favored coming into this matchup, and the results showcase why.
Meanwhile, SMU had enough points to win and then some against the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions on Monday, taking their contest 77-60.
The wins brought Dayton up to 0-0 and SMU to 1-0. A couple last-season stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Dayton enters the game with only 12.4 turnovers per game on average, good for 31st best in college basketball. Less enviably, the Mustangs are stumbling into the contest with the 27th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11.8 on average.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: University of Dayton Arena -- Dayton, Ohio
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
SMU have won both of the games they've played against Dayton in the last eight years.
- Dec 08, 2021 - SMU 77 vs. Dayton 69
- Dec 05, 2020 - SMU 66 vs. Dayton 64