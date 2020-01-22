Watch Dayton vs. St. Bonaventure: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Dayton vs. St. Bonaventure basketball game
Who's Playing
St. Bonaventure @ Dayton
Current Records: St. Bonaventure 12-6; Dayton 16-2
What to Know
The St. Bonaventure Bonnies are staying on the road on Wednesday to face off against the #7 Dayton Flyers at 7 p.m. ET at University of Dayton Arena. Dayton should still be riding high after a win, while St. Bonaventure will be looking to right the ship.
F Justin Winston (17 points) and G Jaren English (15 points) were the top scorers for St. Bonaventure.
Meanwhile, the Flyers escaped with a win against the Saint Louis Billikens by the margin of a single basket, 78-76. Four players on Dayton scored in the double digits: G Jalen Crutcher (21), F Obi Toppin (20), G Ibi Watson (17), and G Trey Landers (14).
St. Bonaventure is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money in their wallets whenever they hit the road.
The Bonnies were close but no cigar when the two teams previously met in January of last year as they fell 89-86 to the Flyers. Can the Bonnies avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: University of Dayton Arena -- Dayton, Ohio
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
- Ticket Cost: $30.00
Odds
The Flyers are a big 15.5-point favorite against the Bonnies, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 15.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 137
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Dayton have won five out of their last six games against St. Bonaventure.
- Jan 19, 2019 - Dayton 89 vs. St. Bonaventure 86
- Jan 03, 2018 - Dayton 82 vs. St. Bonaventure 72
- Feb 18, 2017 - Dayton 76 vs. St. Bonaventure 72
- Jan 03, 2017 - Dayton 90 vs. St. Bonaventure 74
- Feb 20, 2016 - St. Bonaventure 79 vs. Dayton 72
- Jan 19, 2016 - Dayton 85 vs. St. Bonaventure 79
