Who's Playing

UNC-Asheville @ Dayton

Current Records: UNC-Asheville 6-3; Dayton 5-5

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the UNC-Asheville Bulldogs will be on the road. They will take on the Dayton Flyers at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at University of Dayton Arena. The Bulldogs will be strutting in after a win while Dayton will be stumbling in from a defeat.

UNC-Asheville simply couldn't be stopped on Wednesday, as they easily beat the Warren Wilson Owls at home 122-70.

Meanwhile, Dayton found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 77-49 punch to the gut against the Virginia Tech Hokies on Wednesday. One thing holding Dayton back was the mediocre play of guard Mike Sharavjamts, who did not have his best game: he played for 35 minutes but put up just six points on 3-for-12 shooting.

UNC-Asheville is now 6-3 while the Flyers sit at 5-5. Two offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Bulldogs come into the matchup boasting the 12th highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 50.30%. Less enviably, Dayton is stumbling into the game with the 12th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 63.6 on average.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: University of Dayton Arena -- Dayton, Ohio

University of Dayton Arena -- Dayton, Ohio

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.