WATCH: Dayton's Jalen Crutcher buries buzzer-beating 3-pointer in overtime to beat Saint Louis
Dayton keeps on rolling as it improves to 5-0 in A-10 play for the first time since 2015
Dayton's magical season just keeps getting a little more, well, magical. The 13th-ranked Flyers bested Atlantic 10 foe Saint Louis on Friday night, and in the most fitting of ways it came via a last-second shot in overtime to seal a 78-76 overtime win.
Junior guard Jalen Crutcher was the deliverer of Friday's dagger -- thrice. In the final minute of overtime, he hit go-ahead free throws on two separate occasions. Then, after the Billikens took the lead 76-75 with under 10 seconds to play, it was Crutcher who for the third time gave Dayton the go-ahead -- this time a 3-pointer from the top of the key that served as the final nail in Saint Louis' coffin.
Crutcher's had himself a breakout junior season along with Dayton, which has steadily risen into the top 10 of the rankings, but Friday was his masterpiece. He tied a season-high with 21 points while making three of his eight 3-point attempts. Teammate Obi Toppin added 20 points and 10 boards, giving Dayton a 16-2 start -- its best since the 2008-2009 season under coach Brian Gregory.
If it wasn't known by now, it should definitely be known, now: Dayton is a bona fide top-10 team in college basketball. Its only losses -- to Kansas and Colorado -- came on neutral sites and by a combined eight points earlier this season. It boasts the No. 2 adjusted offense, one of the most efficient scorers in the country in Toppin, and a juggernaut scoring machine that is a menace to be stopped.
In Jerry Palm's most up-to-date Bracketology, the Flyers are a No. 3 seed -- which may be a conservative projection. They still have six conference road games on tap, but they're clearly the best team in the A-10 and should be considered one of the more fearsome non-power programs in the country as we head towards March.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Oregon vs. Washington: Preview, picks
Your viewing guide for the Ducks vs. the Huskies in a key Pac-12 clash
-
College basketball picks for Saturday
Expert picks for the No. 3 Blue Devils vs. the No. 11 Cardinals and the rest of Saturday's...
-
Florida vs. Auburn: Preview, prediction
Your viewing guide for the Gators vs. the Tigers in a marquee SEC hoops matchup
-
Top 25 And 1: Ducks slip after loss
The Ducks' loss to Washington State on Thursday was costly
-
Bracketology: Baylor's the top seed
A week of upsets has caused lots of shuffling in Jerry Palm's latest NCAA Tournament bracket...
-
MSU vs. Wisconsin odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Michigan State vs. Wisconsin game 10,000...
-
Baylor wins at Kansas for first time
Baylor's victory snapped Kansas' 28-game winning streak at home
-
Kentucky outlasts Louisville for win
Kentucky may have needed an extra five minutes, but it picked up a much-needed win on Saturday