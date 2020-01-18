WATCH: Dayton's Jalen Crutcher buries buzzer-beating 3-pointer in overtime to beat Saint Louis

Dayton's magical season just keeps getting a little more, well, magical. The 13th-ranked Flyers bested Atlantic 10 foe Saint Louis on Friday night, and in the most fitting of ways it came via a last-second shot in overtime to seal a 78-76 overtime win.

Junior guard Jalen Crutcher was the deliverer of Friday's dagger -- thrice. In the final minute of overtime, he hit go-ahead free throws on two separate occasions. Then, after the Billikens took the lead 76-75 with under 10 seconds to play, it was Crutcher who for the third time gave Dayton the go-ahead -- this time a 3-pointer from the top of the key that served as the final nail in Saint Louis' coffin.

JALEN CRUTCHER ❄️❄️



No. 13 @DaytonMBB survives in OT!pic.twitter.com/LnokdaZMCA — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) January 18, 2020

Crutcher's had himself a breakout junior season along with Dayton, which has steadily risen into the top 10 of the rankings, but Friday was his masterpiece. He tied a season-high with 21 points while making three of his eight 3-point attempts. Teammate Obi Toppin added 20 points and 10 boards, giving Dayton a 16-2 start -- its best since the 2008-2009 season under coach Brian Gregory.

If it wasn't known by now, it should definitely be known, now: Dayton is a bona fide top-10 team in college basketball. Its only losses -- to Kansas and Colorado -- came on neutral sites and by a combined eight points earlier this season. It boasts the No. 2 adjusted offense, one of the most efficient scorers in the country in Toppin, and a juggernaut scoring machine that is a menace to be stopped.

In Jerry Palm's most up-to-date Bracketology, the Flyers are a No. 3 seed -- which may be a conservative projection. They still have six conference road games on tap, but they're clearly the best team in the A-10 and should be considered one of the more fearsome non-power programs in the country as we head towards March.