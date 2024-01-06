Who's Playing

Coppin State Eagles @ Delaware State Hornets

Current Records: Coppin State 1-13, Delaware State 7-9

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Memorial Hall -- Dover, Delaware

What to Know

Delaware State is 2-8 against Coppin State since February of 2020 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a MEAC battle at 4:00 p.m. ET at Memorial Hall. Coppin State took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Delaware State, who comes in off a win.

Delaware State's three-game losing streak finally came to an end on Saturday. They secured a 77-73 W over the Mountaineers. The victory was just what Delaware State needed coming off of a 79-50 loss in their prior match.

Meanwhile, Coppin State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their sixth straight loss. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 75-53 to the Terrapins. Coppin State was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 38-18.

Coppin State's loss came about despite a quality game from Toto Fagbenle, who scored 12 points along with nine rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Fagbenle has scored all season.

The Hornets' win bumped their record up to 7-9. As for the Eagles, their loss was their tenth straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 1-13.

Saturday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Delaware State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.2 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Coppin State, though, as they've been averaging only 29.4 rebounds per game. Given Delaware State's sizeable advantage in that area, Coppin State will need to find a way to close that gap.

Delaware State came up short against Coppin State when the teams last played back in February of 2023, falling 82-72. Can Delaware State avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Coppin State has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Delaware State.