Who's Playing

Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens @ Delaware State Hornets

Current Records: Delaware 3-0, Delaware State 0-2

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Memorial Hall -- Dover, Delaware

Memorial Hall -- Dover, Delaware Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Delaware has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Delaware State Hornets at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Memorial Hall. Delaware might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up six turnovers on Sunday.

Last Sunday, the Fightin' Blue Hens beat the Falcons 65-57.

Jyare Davis was the offensive standout of the match as he earned 21 points along with 7 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Jalun Trent, who earned 11 points.

Meanwhile, Delaware State was expected to have a tough go of it on Friday and that exactly how things played out. They were dealt a punishing 86-59 defeat at the hands of the Longhorns. The over/under was set at 145 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Despite the defeat, Delaware State got a solid performance out of Jevin Muniz, who earned 21 points.

The Fightin' Blue Hens' victory bumped their season record to 3-0 while the Hornets' loss dropped theirs to 0-2.

While only Delaware took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. As for their next game, Delaware shouldn't be too worried about this matchup, as the experts have them favored by 11 points. Anyone thinking of taking them against the spread should keep this in mind: the team hasn't covered the last four times they've played Delaware State.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Delaware have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Delaware State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 32.5 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Delaware is a big 11-point favorite against Delaware State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 11-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 143 points.

Series History

Delaware has won 6 out of their last 7 games against Delaware State.