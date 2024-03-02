Who's Playing

Norfolk State Spartans @ Delaware State Hornets

Current Records: Norfolk State 19-9, Delaware State 12-15

How To Watch

When: Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Memorial Hall -- Dover, Delaware

Memorial Hall -- Dover, Delaware Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Delaware State is 0-10 against the Spartans since January of 2021 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. The pair will face off in a MEAC battle at 4:00 p.m. ET at Memorial Hall.

On Monday, the Hornets came up short against the Eagles and fell 93-81. Delaware State has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Meanwhile, Norfolk State came tearing into Monday's matchup with three straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 4 points) and they left with even more momentum. They narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past the Bears 85-82. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

The Hornets have traveled a rocky road recently having lost six of their last eight contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 12-15 record this season. As for the Spartans, they are on a roll lately: they've won nine of their last ten matchups, which provided a massive bump to their 19-9 record this season.

Delaware State and the Spartans were neck-and-neck in their previous meeting on February 3rd, but the Hornets came up empty-handed after a 65-64 defeat. Will Delaware State have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Norfolk State has won all of the games they've played against Delaware State in the last 3 years.