Who's Playing
Norfolk State Spartans @ Delaware State Hornets
Current Records: Norfolk State 19-9, Delaware State 12-15
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Memorial Hall -- Dover, Delaware
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
Delaware State is 0-10 against the Spartans since January of 2021 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. The pair will face off in a MEAC battle at 4:00 p.m. ET at Memorial Hall.
On Monday, the Hornets came up short against the Eagles and fell 93-81. Delaware State has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.
Meanwhile, Norfolk State came tearing into Monday's matchup with three straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 4 points) and they left with even more momentum. They narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past the Bears 85-82. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.
The Hornets have traveled a rocky road recently having lost six of their last eight contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 12-15 record this season. As for the Spartans, they are on a roll lately: they've won nine of their last ten matchups, which provided a massive bump to their 19-9 record this season.
Delaware State and the Spartans were neck-and-neck in their previous meeting on February 3rd, but the Hornets came up empty-handed after a 65-64 defeat. Will Delaware State have more luck at home instead of on the road?
Series History
Norfolk State has won all of the games they've played against Delaware State in the last 3 years.
- Feb 03, 2024 - Norfolk State 65 vs. Delaware State 64
- Feb 13, 2023 - Norfolk State 97 vs. Delaware State 58
- Jan 09, 2023 - Norfolk State 78 vs. Delaware State 65
- Mar 09, 2022 - Norfolk State 74 vs. Delaware State 66
- Feb 14, 2022 - Norfolk State 69 vs. Delaware State 66
- Jan 12, 2022 - Norfolk State 80 vs. Delaware State 51
- Feb 24, 2021 - Norfolk State 86 vs. Delaware State 55
- Jan 30, 2021 - Norfolk State 94 vs. Delaware State 66
- Jan 17, 2021 - Norfolk State 83 vs. Delaware State 79
- Jan 16, 2021 - Norfolk State 87 vs. Delaware State 76