Who's Playing

Howard @ Delaware State

Current Records: Howard 14-10; Delaware State 5-17

What to Know

The Delaware State Hornets are 2-6 against the Howard Bison since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Delaware State and Howard will face off in an MEAC battle at 4 p.m. ET at Memorial Hall. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Chicago State Cougars typically have all the answers at home, but on Tuesday the Hornets proved too difficult a challenge. Delaware State secured a 66-60 W over Chicago State.

Meanwhile, Howard was the big favorite in their most recent game, and for good reason. They were the clear victors by a 100-74 margin over the South Carolina State Bulldogs.

Delaware State is now 5-17 while the Bison sit at 14-10. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Hornets are 350th worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 15.7 on average. To make matters even worse for Delaware State, Howard comes into the contest boasting the 24th most takeaways per game in college basketball at 16.3.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Memorial Hall -- Dover, Delaware

Memorial Hall -- Dover, Delaware Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Howard have won six out of their last eight games against Delaware State.