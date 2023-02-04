Who's Playing

Morgan State @ Delaware State

Current Records: Morgan State 11-11; Delaware State 4-16

What to Know

An MEAC battle is on tap between the Morgan State Bears and the Delaware State Hornets at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday at Prudential Center. Delaware State should still be feeling good after a win, while Morgan State will be looking to get back in the win column.

The Bears entered their contest against the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks on Monday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. The game between them was not particularly close, with Morgan State falling 72-58.

Meanwhile, Delaware State didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Coppin State Eagles on Monday, but they still walked away with a 71-66 victory.

Morgan State is now 11-11 while the Hornets sit at 4-16. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Bears enter the contest with 19 takeaways on average, good for second best in college basketball. Less enviably, Delaware State is second worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 15.7 on average.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey

Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Morgan State have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Delaware State.