Who's Playing
Morgan State @ Delaware State
Current Records: Morgan State 11-11; Delaware State 4-16
What to Know
An MEAC battle is on tap between the Morgan State Bears and the Delaware State Hornets at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday at Prudential Center. Delaware State should still be feeling good after a win, while Morgan State will be looking to get back in the win column.
The Bears entered their contest against the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks on Monday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. The game between them was not particularly close, with Morgan State falling 72-58.
Meanwhile, Delaware State didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Coppin State Eagles on Monday, but they still walked away with a 71-66 victory.
Morgan State is now 11-11 while the Hornets sit at 4-16. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Bears enter the contest with 19 takeaways on average, good for second best in college basketball. Less enviably, Delaware State is second worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 15.7 on average.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey
Series History
Morgan State have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Delaware State.
- Jan 28, 2023 - Delaware State 64 vs. Morgan State 62
- Feb 26, 2022 - Morgan State 76 vs. Delaware State 69
- Jan 30, 2022 - Morgan State 82 vs. Delaware State 70
- Mar 06, 2021 - Delaware State 82 vs. Morgan State 75
- Mar 05, 2021 - Morgan State 92 vs. Delaware State 67
- Feb 06, 2021 - Morgan State 74 vs. Delaware State 69
- Jan 24, 2021 - Morgan State 99 vs. Delaware State 83
- Feb 24, 2020 - Morgan State 90 vs. Delaware State 80
- Jan 04, 2020 - Morgan State 81 vs. Delaware State 68
- Mar 02, 2019 - Morgan State 76 vs. Delaware State 58
- Mar 01, 2018 - Delaware State 87 vs. Morgan State 80
- Jan 22, 2018 - Morgan State 61 vs. Delaware State 47
- Feb 20, 2017 - Morgan State 65 vs. Delaware State 54
- Feb 11, 2017 - Delaware State 56 vs. Morgan State 45
- Jan 09, 2016 - Morgan State 63 vs. Delaware State 58