Who's Playing

Morgan State @ Delaware State

Current Records: Morgan State 11-11; Delaware State 4-16

What to Know

Get ready for an MEAC battle as the Morgan State Bears and the Delaware State Hornets will face off at 1 p.m. ET Saturday at Prudential Center. Delaware State will be strutting in after a victory while Morgan State will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The contest between the Bears and the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks on Monday was not a total blowout, but with Morgan State falling 72-58 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. That makes it the first time this season Morgan State has let down their home crowd.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Delaware State beat the Coppin State Eagles 71-66 on Monday.

Morgan State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 1-4 against the spread when favored.

The Bears are now 11-11 while the Hornets sit at 4-16. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Morgan State enters the matchup with 19 takeaways on average, which is the best in college basketball. Less enviably, Delaware State is stumbling into the game with the most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 15.7 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against Delaware State.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey

Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bears are a 5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Morgan State have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Delaware State.