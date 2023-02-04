Who's Playing
Morgan State @ Delaware State
Current Records: Morgan State 11-11; Delaware State 4-16
What to Know
Get ready for an MEAC battle as the Morgan State Bears and the Delaware State Hornets will face off at 1 p.m. ET Saturday at Prudential Center. Delaware State will be strutting in after a victory while Morgan State will be stumbling in from a defeat.
The contest between the Bears and the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks on Monday was not a total blowout, but with Morgan State falling 72-58 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. That makes it the first time this season Morgan State has let down their home crowd.
Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Delaware State beat the Coppin State Eagles 71-66 on Monday.
Morgan State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 1-4 against the spread when favored.
The Bears are now 11-11 while the Hornets sit at 4-16. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Morgan State enters the matchup with 19 takeaways on average, which is the best in college basketball. Less enviably, Delaware State is stumbling into the game with the most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 15.7 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against Delaware State.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Bears are a 5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Morgan State have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Delaware State.
- Jan 28, 2023 - Delaware State 64 vs. Morgan State 62
- Feb 26, 2022 - Morgan State 76 vs. Delaware State 69
- Jan 30, 2022 - Morgan State 82 vs. Delaware State 70
- Mar 06, 2021 - Delaware State 82 vs. Morgan State 75
- Mar 05, 2021 - Morgan State 92 vs. Delaware State 67
- Feb 06, 2021 - Morgan State 74 vs. Delaware State 69
- Jan 24, 2021 - Morgan State 99 vs. Delaware State 83
- Feb 24, 2020 - Morgan State 90 vs. Delaware State 80
- Jan 04, 2020 - Morgan State 81 vs. Delaware State 68
- Mar 02, 2019 - Morgan State 76 vs. Delaware State 58
- Mar 01, 2018 - Delaware State 87 vs. Morgan State 80
- Jan 22, 2018 - Morgan State 61 vs. Delaware State 47
- Feb 20, 2017 - Morgan State 65 vs. Delaware State 54
- Feb 11, 2017 - Delaware State 56 vs. Morgan State 45
- Jan 09, 2016 - Morgan State 63 vs. Delaware State 58