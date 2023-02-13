Who's Playing

Stony Brook @ Delaware

Current Records: Stony Brook 9-17; Delaware 12-14

What to Know

The Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens will play host again and welcome the Stony Brook Seawolves to Bob Carpenter Center Acierno Arena, where tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET Monday. Stony Brook should still be riding high after a victory, while the Fightin' Blue Hens will be looking to get back in the win column.

Delaware lost a heartbreaker to the Drexel Dragons when they met last month, and they left with a heavy heart again last week. Delaware fell in a 58-54 heartbreaker. Guard Jameer Nelson Jr. (15 points) was the top scorer for Delaware.

Meanwhile, Stony Brook beat the North Carolina A&T Aggies 69-59 this past Saturday.

The Fightin' Blue Hens are the favorite in this one, with an expected 8-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past five games, so buyers beware.

Delaware didn't have too much trouble with the Seawolves at home when the teams previously met three seasons ago as they won 75-61. Will Delaware repeat their success, or does Stony Brook have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Bob Carpenter Center Acierno Arena -- Newark, Delaware

Bob Carpenter Center Acierno Arena -- Newark, Delaware Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Fightin' Blue Hens are a big 8-point favorite against the Seawolves, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Fightin' Blue Hens slightly, as the game opened with the Fightin' Blue Hens as a 9.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Delaware and Stony Brook both have one win in their last two games.