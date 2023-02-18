Who's Playing
UNC-Wilmington @ Delaware
Current Records: UNC-Wilmington 21-7; Delaware 13-15
What to Know
Get ready for a Colonial battle as the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens and the UNC-Wilmington Seahawks will face off at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Bob Carpenter Center Acierno Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with UNC-Wilmington winning the first 69-62 and Delaware taking the second 59-55.
The Fightin' Blue Hens found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 95-72 punch to the gut against the Towson Tigers on Thursday.
Meanwhile, the Drexel Dragons typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday the Seahawks proved too difficult a challenge. UNC-Wilmington escaped with a win by the margin of a single free throw, 72-71. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin.
Delaware came out on top in a nail-biter against UNC-Wilmington when the two teams previously met in March of last year, sneaking past 59-55. The Fightin' Blue Hens' victory shoved UNC-Wilmington out of the playoffs, so they have a target on their back.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Bob Carpenter Center Acierno Arena -- Newark, Delaware
Series History
Delaware and UNC-Wilmington both have eight wins in their last 16 games.
