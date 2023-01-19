Who's Playing
William & Mary @ Delaware
Current Records: William & Mary 8-11; Delaware 10-9
What to Know
The Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Fightin' Blue Hens and the William & Mary Tribe will face off in a Colonial battle at 7 p.m. ET Thursday at Bob Carpenter Center Acierno Arena. Neither of those teams managed to put together many points in their previous contests, so their meeting could be a low-scoring affair.
Delaware was just a bucket shy of a victory on Monday and fell 59-58 to the Northeastern Huskies.
Meanwhile, a win for William & Mary just wasn't in the stars on Monday as the team never even grasped a temporary lead. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 82-54 walloping at the College of Charleston Cougars' hands. William & Mary was surely aware of their 16.5-point disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result. Forward Noah Collier had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with ten points on 5-for-11 shooting in his 29 minutes on the court.
Delaware is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 2-6 against the spread when favored.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the victory. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Bob Carpenter Center Acierno Arena -- Newark, Delaware
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Fightin' Blue Hens are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Tribe, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
William & Mary have won ten out of their last 14 games against Delaware.
- Feb 19, 2022 - Delaware 73 vs. William & Mary 69
- Jan 20, 2022 - Delaware 84 vs. William & Mary 74
- Jan 09, 2021 - William & Mary 67 vs. Delaware 62
- Feb 15, 2020 - William & Mary 81 vs. Delaware 77
- Jan 16, 2020 - William & Mary 77 vs. Delaware 68
- Mar 10, 2019 - Delaware 85 vs. William & Mary 79
- Feb 02, 2019 - William & Mary 84 vs. Delaware 63
- Jan 03, 2019 - Delaware 58 vs. William & Mary 56
- Feb 10, 2018 - William & Mary 83 vs. Delaware 66
- Jan 05, 2018 - William & Mary 90 vs. Delaware 65
- Feb 18, 2017 - William & Mary 85 vs. Delaware 64
- Jan 26, 2017 - William & Mary 82 vs. Delaware 58
- Feb 06, 2016 - William & Mary 90 vs. Delaware 64
- Jan 28, 2016 - William & Mary 94 vs. Delaware 79