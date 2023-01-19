Who's Playing

William & Mary @ Delaware

Current Records: William & Mary 8-11; Delaware 10-9

What to Know

The Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Fightin' Blue Hens and the William & Mary Tribe will face off in a Colonial battle at 7 p.m. ET Thursday at Bob Carpenter Center Acierno Arena. Neither of those teams managed to put together many points in their previous contests, so their meeting could be a low-scoring affair.

Delaware was just a bucket shy of a victory on Monday and fell 59-58 to the Northeastern Huskies.

Meanwhile, a win for William & Mary just wasn't in the stars on Monday as the team never even grasped a temporary lead. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 82-54 walloping at the College of Charleston Cougars' hands. William & Mary was surely aware of their 16.5-point disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result. Forward Noah Collier had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with ten points on 5-for-11 shooting in his 29 minutes on the court.

Delaware is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 2-6 against the spread when favored.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the victory. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Bob Carpenter Center Acierno Arena -- Newark, Delaware

Bob Carpenter Center Acierno Arena -- Newark, Delaware Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Fightin' Blue Hens are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Tribe, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

William & Mary have won ten out of their last 14 games against Delaware.