Who's Playing

Colorado College Tigers @ Denver Pioneers

Current Records: Colorado College 0-1, Denver 5-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Hamilton Gymnasium -- Denver, Colorado

Hamilton Gymnasium -- Denver, Colorado Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) For a limited time, new subscribers can save $20 on Fubo’s Pro, Elite, and Premier plans

For a limited time, new subscribers can save $20 on Fubo’s Pro, Elite, and Premier plans Ticket Cost: $24.15

What to Know

Denver will be playing the full four quarters on Saturday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will be playing at home against the Colorado College Tigers at 3:00 p.m. ET at Hamilton Gymnasium. Denver will be strutting in after a win while Colorado College will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Denver waltzed into Wednesday's match with two straight wins but they left with three. They had just enough and edged the Vandals out 67-65.

Meanwhile, Colorado College had to hit the road for their first game and unfortunately the road hit them back. They were completely outmatched by the Bears on the road and fell 87-58. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Colorado College in their matchups with N. Colorado: they've now lost four in a row.

Their wins bumped the Pioneers to 5-3 and the Vandals to 3-4.

As mentioned, Denver is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 40.5 points.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Denver have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 41.1 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Colorado College struggles in that department as they've been even better at 43 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 40.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 146.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Denver won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.