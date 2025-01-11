Who's Playing

N. Dak. State Bison @ Denver Pioneers

Current Records: N. Dak. State 12-6, Denver 6-12

What to Know

N. Dak. State is 8-2 against Denver since March of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both will face off in a Summit battle at 3:00 p.m. ET at Hamilton Gymnasium. Despite being away, the Bison are looking at a 9.5-point advantage in the spread.

N. Dak. State is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They walked away with a 110-96 victory over Oral Roberts on Thursday. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

N. Dak. State was working as a unit and finished the game with 22 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Oral Roberts only posted 14.

Meanwhile, Denver's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their sixth straight defeat. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 95-70 punch to the gut against North Dakota. The Pioneers didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

N. Dak. State has been performing well recently as they've won nine of their last 11 contests, which provided a nice bump to their 12-6 record this season. As for Denver, their loss dropped their record down to 6-12.

Saturday's game is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: N. Dak. State has been dynamite from deep this season, having nailed 41.5% of their threes per game. However, it's not like Denver struggles in that department as they've made 37% of their threes this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

N. Dak. State came up short against Denver when the teams last played back in February of 2024, falling 77-71. Can N. Dak. State avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

N. Dak. State is a big 9.5-point favorite against Denver, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 155.5 points.

Series History

N. Dak. State has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Denver.