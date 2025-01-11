Who's Playing

N. Dak. State Bison @ Denver Pioneers

Current Records: N. Dak. State 12-6, Denver 6-12

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Hamilton Gymnasium -- Denver, Colorado

Hamilton Gymnasium -- Denver, Colorado Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Denver is 2-8 against N. Dak. State since March of 2020 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Both will face off in a Summit battle at 3:00 p.m. ET at Hamilton Gymnasium. The Pioneers are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 75.6 points per game this season.

Denver is headed into Saturday's match looking for a big change in momentum after dropping their sixth straight game on Thursday. They wound up on the wrong side of a bruising 95-70 walloping at the hands of North Dakota. It was supposed to be a close game, and the Pioneers were supposed to come out on top, but clearly nobody told North Dakota.

Meanwhile, winning is always nice, but doing so behind a season-high score is even better (just ask N. Dak. State). They walked away with a 110-96 win over Oral Roberts on Thursday. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

N. Dak. State was working as a unit and finished the game with 22 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Oral Roberts only posted 14.

Denver's defeat dropped their record down to 6-12. As for N. Dak. State, they are on a roll lately: they've won nine of their last 11 contests, which provided a nice bump to their 12-6 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Denver hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.6 points per game. However, it's not like N. Dak. State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 82.6. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Denver was able to grind out a solid victory over N. Dak. State in their previous matchup back in February of 2024, winning 77-71. Will Denver repeat their success, or does N. Dak. State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

N. Dak. State has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Denver.