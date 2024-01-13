Who's Playing

Southern Dak. St. Jackrabbits @ Denver Pioneers

Current Records: Southern Dak. St. 9-8, Denver 10-7

How To Watch

What to Know

Denver will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. The Denver Pioneers and the Southern Dak. St. Jackrabbits will face off in a Summit battle at 3:00 p.m. ET at Hamilton Gymnasium. Denver has been dominant on offense recently, as they've racked up an incredible 537 points over their last six matches.

The oddsmakers set the bar high, but Denver and N. Colorado didn't disappoint and broke past the 166.5 point over/under on Saturday. The Pioneers fell to the Bears 86-82. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Denver in their matchups with N. Colorado: they've now lost five in a row.

Despite their loss, Denver saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Tommy Bruner, who scored 27 points along with five assists, was perhaps the best of all. The matchup was Bruner's third in a row with at least 22.4 points. Another player making a difference was Touko Tainamo, who scored 17 points along with eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, the matchup between Southern Dak. St. and St. Thomas on Thursday hardly resembled the 60-54 effort from their previous meeting. In a tight game that could have gone either way, the Jackrabbits made off with a 81-80 victory over the Tommies. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Southern Dak. St.

The Pioneers' loss dropped their record down to 10-7. As for the Jackrabbits, they now have a winning record of 9-8.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Denver hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 84.9 points per game. However, it's not like Southern Dak. St. struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75.7 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Denver came up short against Southern Dak. St. in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, falling 80-75. Can Denver avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Southern Dak. St. is a 3-point favorite against Denver, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Jackrabbits, as the game opened with the Jackrabbits as a 1.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 163 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Southern Dak. St. has won all of the games they've played against Denver in the last 6 years.