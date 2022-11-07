Who's Playing

Idaho @ Denver

What to Know

The Denver Pioneers and the Idaho Vandals will face off at 7 p.m. ET November 7th at Hamilton Gymnasium to kick off their 2022 seasons. Last year was nothing to brag about for Denver (11-21), so the team is looking forward to a new start. Idaho struggled last season, too, ending up 9-22.

A couple last-season defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Pioneers ranked 45th worst with respect to points allowed per game last year, where the squad gave up 74.4 on average (bottom 87%). Idaho experienced some struggles of their own as they were 353rd worst when it came to points allowed per game last year, with the team giving up 79.6 on average (bottom 102%). It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

Denver has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency. These early season matchups can go either way as both teams get back into playing shape.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Hamilton Gymnasium -- Denver, Colorado

Hamilton Gymnasium -- Denver, Colorado Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $19.95

Odds

The Pioneers are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Vandals, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pioneers as an 11.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.