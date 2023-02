Who's Playing

Nebraska Omaha @ Denver

Current Records: Nebraska Omaha 8-21; Denver 14-16

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Nebraska Omaha Mavericks will be on the road. Nebraska Omaha and the Denver Pioneers will face off in a Summit battle at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday at Hamilton Gymnasium. Denver will be strutting in after a win while the Mavericks will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Nebraska Omaha has to be hurting after a devastating 91-70 loss at the hands of the South Dakota State Jackrabbits on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Denver had enough points to win and then some against the South Dakota Coyotes on Saturday, taking their contest 86-68.

Nebraska Omaha is now 8-21 while the Pioneers sit at 14-16. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Mavericks are 348th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 77.3 on average. Denvers have had an even harder time: they are stumbling into the game with the 27th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 75.3 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Hamilton Gymnasium -- Denver, Colorado

Hamilton Gymnasium -- Denver, Colorado Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Nebraska Omaha have won 11 out of their last 16 games against Denver.