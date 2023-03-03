Who's Playing

North Dakota @ Denver

Regular Season Records: North Dakota 12-19; Denver 15-16

What to Know

The Denver Pioneers and the North Dakota Fighting Hawks are set to clash at 7 p.m. ET March 3 at Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in the first round of the Summit League Conference Tourney. The Pioneers will be seeking to avenge the 86-63 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played February 9th.

While not quite a landslide, the matchup between Denver and the Nebraska Omaha Mavericks on Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as Denver wrapped it up with a 72-61 win at home.

Meanwhile, the St. Thomas (MN) Tommies typically have all the answers at home, but on Saturday North Dakota proved too difficult a challenge. North Dakota was able to grind out a solid victory over St. Thomas (MN), winning 82-74.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Denver is expected to win a tight contest Friday. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Pioneers enter the contest with a 48.70% field goal percentage, good for 14th best in college basketball. Less enviably, the Fighting Hawks have allowed their opponents to shoot 46.90% from the floor on average, which is the 10th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Denny Sanford PREMIER Center -- Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Denny Sanford PREMIER Center -- Sioux Falls, South Dakota TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Pioneers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Fighting Hawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out as a pick 'em.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

North Dakota have won six out of their last ten games against Denver.