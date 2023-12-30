Who's Playing

Chicago State Cougars @ DePaul Blue Demons

Current Records: Chicago State 7-11, DePaul 2-9

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET

Where: Wintrust Arena -- Chicago, Illinois

TV: Fox Sports 1

What to Know

Chicago State is 0-3 against DePaul since December of 2015 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. The Chicago State Cougars' road trip will continue as they head out to face the DePaul Blue Demons at 4:00 p.m. ET on December 30th at Wintrust Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

It's hard to win when you're outrebounded 20 to 9 on offense, a fact Chicago State found out the hard way on Wednesday. They fell 72-60 to the Lancers.

Meanwhile, it's going to take some time for the Blue Demons to recover from the 84-48 bruising that the Wildcats dished out on Saturday. DePaul has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

DePaul's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Jaden Henley, who scored 11 points, and Da'Sean Nelson who scored 11 points along with six rebounds.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, DePaul struggled to work together and finished the game with only five assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

The Cougars' defeat dropped their record down to 7-11. As for the Blue Demons, they have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost seven of their last eight matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 2-9 record this season.

Chicago State took a serious blow against DePaul when the teams last played back in December of 2018, falling 104-70. Thankfully for Chicago State, Max Strus (who scored 27 points along with eight rebounds) won't be suiting up this time. Will that be enough to change the final result? There's only one way to find out.

Series History

DePaul has won all of the games they've played against Chicago State in the last 8 years.