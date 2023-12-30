Halftime Report

DePaul fell flat on their face against Villanova last Saturday, but memory of that harsh loss doesn't seem to have tripped them up today. A win is still up for grabs for either team after one quarter, but DePaul is up 32-30 over Chicago State. This game is far closer than the pair's previous matchup, which was decided by 34 points.

If DePaul keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 3-9 in no time. On the other hand, Chicago State will have to make due with a 7-12 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Chicago State Cougars @ DePaul Blue Demons

Current Records: Chicago State 7-11, DePaul 2-9

How To Watch

What to Know

Chicago State is 0-3 against DePaul since December of 2015 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. The Chicago State Cougars' road trip will continue as they head out to face the DePaul Blue Demons at 4:00 p.m. ET on December 30th at Wintrust Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

It's hard to win when you're outrebounded 20 to 9 on offense, a fact Chicago State found out the hard way on Wednesday. They fell 72-60 to the Lancers.

Meanwhile, it's going to take some time for the Blue Demons to recover from the 84-48 bruising that the Wildcats dished out on Saturday. DePaul has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

DePaul's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Jaden Henley, who scored 11 points, and Da'Sean Nelson who scored 11 points along with six rebounds.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, DePaul struggled to work together and finished the game with only five assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

The Cougars' defeat dropped their record down to 7-11. As for the Blue Demons, they have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost seven of their last eight matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 2-9 record this season.

Chicago State is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Neither team has fared well against the spread this season; they is 6-11-1, while DePaul is 3-8.

Chicago State took a serious blow against DePaul when the teams last played back in December of 2018, falling 104-70. Thankfully for Chicago State, Max Strus (who scored 27 points along with eight rebounds) won't be suiting up this time. Will that be enough to change the final result? There's only one way to find out.

Odds

DePaul is a solid 7-point favorite against Chicago State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 135.5 points.

Series History

DePaul has won all of the games they've played against Chicago State in the last 8 years.