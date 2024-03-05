Who's Playing

St. John's Red Storm @ DePaul Blue Demons

Current Records: St. John's 17-12, DePaul 3-26

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, March 5, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday, March 5, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Wintrust Arena -- Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena -- Chicago, Illinois TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $2.00

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for St. John's. They and the DePaul Blue Demons will face off in a Big East battle at 9:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Wintrust Arena. DePaul is crawling into this game hobbled by 17 consecutive losses, while St. John's will bounce in with three consecutive wins.

Butler typically has all the answers at home, but on Wednesday St. John's proved too difficult a challenge. They were the clear victor by a 82-59 margin over the Bulldogs.

St. John's can attribute much of their success to Glenn Taylor Jr., who scored 17 points along with three steals.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 12 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact DePaul found out the hard way on Saturday. They suffered a painful 82-63 loss at the hands of the Bulldogs. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for DePaul in their matchups with Butler: they've now lost nine in a row.

Despite their defeat, DePaul saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Jaden Henley, who scored 15 points along with five rebounds and two steals, was perhaps the best of all. Henley didn't help DePaul's cause all that much against Xavier on Wednesday but the same can't be said for this game. The team also got some help courtesy of Churchill Abass, who scored eight points along with seven rebounds and two steals.

The Red Storm's victory bumped their record up to 17-12. As for the Blue Demons, they have not been sharp recently as the team's lost 19 of their last 20 games, which put a noticeable dent in their 3-26 record this season.

Tuesday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: St. John's have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.4 rebounds per game. It's a different story for DePaul, though, as they've been averaging only 30 rebounds per game. Given St. John's sizable advantage in that area, DePaul will need to find a way to close that gap.

Everything came up roses for St. John's against DePaul when the teams last played back in February as the team secured a 85-57 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for St. John's since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

St. John's is a big 19-point favorite against DePaul, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Red Storm as a 18.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 151.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

St. John's has won 8 out of their last 10 games against DePaul.