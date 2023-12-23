Halftime Report

Villanova is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead DePaul 46-28.

If Villanova keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 9-4 in no time. On the other hand, DePaul will have to make due with a 2-9 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Villanova Wildcats @ DePaul Blue Demons

Current Records: Villanova 8-4, DePaul 2-8

How To Watch

What to Know

Villanova is 9-1 against DePaul since December of 2017, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Big East battle at 4:00 p.m. ET at Wintrust Arena. Coming in fresh off a victory as the underdog, Villanova will stroll into this one as the favorite.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Villanova ultimately got the result they hoped for on Wednesday. They skirted past the Bluejays 68-66. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge starting at the 17:05 mark of the second half, when Villanova was facing a 41-27 deficit.

Villanova can attribute much of their success to Eric Dixon, who scored 32 points along with six rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Blue Demons couldn't handle the Wildcats on Saturday and fell 56-46. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points DePaul has scored all season.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, DePaul struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

The victory makes it two in a row for the Wildcats and bumps their season record up to 8-4. As for the Blue Demons, they have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost six of their last seven matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 2-8 record this season.

Saturday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Villanova haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 9.8 turnovers per game. It's a different story for DePaul, though, as they've been averaging 14.8 turnovers per game. Given Villanova's sizeable advantage in that area, DePaul will need to find a way to close that gap.

Villanova strolled past DePaul in their previous meeting back in February by a score of 81-65. The rematch might be a little tougher for Villanova since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Villanova is a big 12-point favorite against DePaul, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 11.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 135 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Villanova has won 9 out of their last 10 games against DePaul.