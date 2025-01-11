Who's Playing

What to Know

DePaul will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Xavier Musketeers will face off in a Big East battle at 4:00 p.m. ET at Wintrust Arena. The Blue Demons are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 77.8 points per game this season.

DePaul fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against Seton Hall on Wednesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They took an 85-80 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Pirates. The loss hurts even more since the Blue Demons were up 45-26 with 19:38 left in the second.

DePaul's loss came about despite a quality game from Troy D'Amico, who went 5 for 6 en route to 18 points plus six rebounds. The dominant performance also gave D'Amico a new career-high in threes (four). Another player making a difference was David Thomas, who earned ten points in addition to two steals.

Meanwhile, Xavier came up short against St. John's on Tuesday and fell 82-72. The Musketeers have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Despite their defeat, Xavier saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Zach Freemantle, who scored 22 points in addition to two blocks, was perhaps the best of all. Freemantle's performance made up for a slower contest against Georgetown last Friday. The team also got some help courtesy of Dayvion McKnight, who posted 11 points plus eight assists and three steals.

DePaul's loss was their 16th straight on the road dating back to last season, which dropped their record down to 9-7. As for Xavier, their defeat dropped their record down to an identical 9-7.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. DePaul hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77.8 points per game. However, it's not like Xavier struggles in that department as they've been averaging 79. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

DePaul was pulverized by Xavier 91-58 in their previous meeting back in February of 2024. Will DePaul have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Xavier is a 5-point favorite against DePaul, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Musketeers, as the game opened with the Musketeers as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 151.5 points.

Series History

Xavier has won 7 out of their last 10 games against DePaul.