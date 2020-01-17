Watch DePaul vs. Butler: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAB game
How to watch DePaul vs. Butler basketball game
Who's Playing
Butler @ DePaul
Current Records: Butler 15-2; DePaul 12-5
What to Know
The #5 Butler Bulldogs are 8-0 against the DePaul Blue Demons since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. They will face off against one another at 1 p.m. ET at Wintrust Arena. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.
Butler entered their matchup against the Seton Hall Pirates on Wednesday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. The Bulldogs fell to Seton Hall 78-70. A silver lining for Butler was the play of G Kamar Baldwin, who had 19 points and six assists.
Meanwhile, DePaul was close but no cigar on Tuesday as they fell 79-75 to the Villanova Wildcats. G Jalen Coleman-Lands just could not get things rolling his way, playing for 34 minutes but putting up just eight points.
The losses put Butler at 15-2 and DePaul at 12-5. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Bulldogs rank 16th in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 47.40% on the season. The Blue Demons are not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they come into the game boasting the 25th highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 46.30%. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Wintrust Arena -- Chicago, Illinois
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Butler have won all of the games they've played against DePaul in the last six years.
- Feb 16, 2019 - Butler 91 vs. DePaul 78
- Jan 16, 2019 - Butler 87 vs. DePaul 69
- Feb 03, 2018 - Butler 80 vs. DePaul 57
- Jan 20, 2018 - Butler 79 vs. DePaul 67
- Feb 19, 2017 - Butler 82 vs. DePaul 66
- Jan 21, 2017 - Butler 70 vs. DePaul 69
- Jan 27, 2016 - Butler 67 vs. DePaul 53
- Jan 05, 2016 - Butler 77 vs. DePaul 72
