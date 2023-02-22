Who's Playing
Butler @ DePaul
Current Records: Butler 13-15; DePaul 9-18
What to Know
The Butler Bulldogs are 14-1 against the DePaul Blue Demons since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Wednesday. The Bulldogs and DePaul will face off in a Big East battle at 8:30 p.m. ET at Wintrust Arena. The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two.
Butler was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Sunday as they fell 68-62 to the Georgetown Hoyas. The top scorer for Butler was guard Jayden Taylor (21 points).
Meanwhile, DePaul received a tough blow this past Saturday as they fell 82-68 to the Xavier Musketeers. Guard Umoja Gibson (17 points) and forward Da'Sean Nelson (16 points) were the top scorers for DePaul.
The losses put the Bulldogs at 13-15 and the Blue Demons at 9-18. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Butler is stumbling into the game with the 28th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 65.9 on average. DePaul has experienced some struggles of their own as they are fifth worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 76.9 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Wintrust Arena -- Chicago, Illinois
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $3.00
Odds
The Blue Demons are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Blue Demons as a 2-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Butler have won 14 out of their last 15 games against DePaul.
- Jan 04, 2023 - Butler 78 vs. DePaul 70
- Feb 15, 2022 - Butler 73 vs. DePaul 71
- Dec 29, 2021 - Butler 63 vs. DePaul 59
- Feb 06, 2021 - Butler 68 vs. DePaul 58
- Jan 19, 2021 - Butler 67 vs. DePaul 53
- Feb 29, 2020 - Butler 60 vs. DePaul 42
- Jan 18, 2020 - DePaul 79 vs. Butler 66
- Feb 16, 2019 - Butler 91 vs. DePaul 78
- Jan 16, 2019 - Butler 87 vs. DePaul 69
- Feb 03, 2018 - Butler 80 vs. DePaul 57
- Jan 20, 2018 - Butler 79 vs. DePaul 67
- Feb 19, 2017 - Butler 82 vs. DePaul 66
- Jan 21, 2017 - Butler 70 vs. DePaul 69
- Jan 27, 2016 - Butler 67 vs. DePaul 53
- Jan 05, 2016 - Butler 77 vs. DePaul 72