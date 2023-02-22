Who's Playing

Butler @ DePaul

Current Records: Butler 13-15; DePaul 9-18

What to Know

The Butler Bulldogs are 14-1 against the DePaul Blue Demons since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Wednesday. The Bulldogs and DePaul will face off in a Big East battle at 8:30 p.m. ET at Wintrust Arena. The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two.

Butler was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Sunday as they fell 68-62 to the Georgetown Hoyas. The top scorer for Butler was guard Jayden Taylor (21 points).

Meanwhile, DePaul received a tough blow this past Saturday as they fell 82-68 to the Xavier Musketeers. Guard Umoja Gibson (17 points) and forward Da'Sean Nelson (16 points) were the top scorers for DePaul.

The losses put the Bulldogs at 13-15 and the Blue Demons at 9-18. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Butler is stumbling into the game with the 28th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 65.9 on average. DePaul has experienced some struggles of their own as they are fifth worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 76.9 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Wintrust Arena -- Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena -- Chicago, Illinois TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $3.00

Odds

The Blue Demons are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Blue Demons as a 2-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Butler have won 14 out of their last 15 games against DePaul.