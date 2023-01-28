Who's Playing

Marquette @ DePaul

Current Records: Marquette 16-5; DePaul 9-12

What to Know

The DePaul Blue Demons will be returning home after a two-game road trip. DePaul and the #16 Marquette Golden Eagles will face off in a Big East battle at 2 p.m. ET Saturday at Wintrust Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Golden Eagles winning the first 87-76 at home and DePaul taking the second 91-80.

DePaul was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Tuesday as they fell 81-76 to the Georgetown Hoyas. A silver lining for DePaul was the play of guard Umoja Gibson, who had 24 points.

Meanwhile, Marquette made easy work of the Seton Hall Pirates on Saturday and carried off a 74-53 win. Marquette's forward Oso Ighodaro did his thing and had 18 points along with six boards.

The Blue Demons are expected to lose this next one by 9.5. Now might not be the best time to take DePaul against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

DePaul is now 9-12 while Marquette sits at 16-5. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: DePaul is 34th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 74.9 on average. The Golden Eagles' offense has more to brag about, as they they rank 15th in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 82.3 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Wintrust Arena -- Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena -- Chicago, Illinois TV: Fox Sports 1

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $38.00

Odds

The Golden Eagles are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Blue Demons, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Marquette have won ten out of their last 15 games against DePaul.